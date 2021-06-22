Graham Costello
Second Lives
Gearbox
Jun 22, 2021 Web Exclusive
Graham Costello is one of a slew of rising jazz voices in the UK scene. Here, following the success of his breakthrough ensemble album Strata, he presents Second Lives, a second slice of hugely enjoyable, uplifting, and intriguing ensemble work. Whether it’s the Portico Quartet-eque brass and piano of “Eudaimonia” with its beautiful and satisfying build which initially grabs you, the uproarious funk of “Legion,” or the propulsive “Arrowhead” one thing is for sure—here is an album demanding multiple listens. So many layers and twists and turns reveal themselves. Time after time the band seems to have settled into a state or a groove only for it to be uprooted and given a second life by a new entry or musical idea.
Costello is obviously a prodigiously talented composer full of ideas and ambition. This album is a powerful realization of an artistic vision full of integrity. Jazz it may be, but there’s plenty here to delight both a seasoned listener and to draw in and enrapture the casual listener. Highly recommended. (www.grahamcostello.com)
Author rating: 8/10
Average reader rating: 6/10
Most Recent
- Carpet Unleashes Second Single “Terror Tear” (News) — Carpet
- Premiere: Christopher Paul Stelling Debuts New Single “Wildfire” (News) — Christopher Paul Stelling
- Premiere: Tamaraebi Debuts New Acoustic Version Of “Serious” (News) — Tamaraebi
- Wye Oak Share Hair-Raising Video for New Song “Its Way With Me” (News) — Wye Oak, Flock of Dimes
- Low Announce New Album and Tour Dates, Share Video for New Song “Days Like These” (News) — Low
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.