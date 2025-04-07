

Skunk Anansie Skunk Anansie @ Rock City, Nottingham, UK, April 3, 2025,

I had never seen Rock City so packed on Thursday night, as Brit rock royalty Skunk Anansie took to the stage once again on their current headline tour. I imagined most of the audience were longing for another psychedelic trip back to the “good old days” before civilisation ground to a halt whilst we were scrolling! The band’s storming opening call to arms, “This Means War” promised the energy and nostalgia we were waiting for.

Singer and all-round icon Skin held every note to perfection from start to finish, crushing iconic and much anticipated classics such as “Weak As I Am”, “Hedonism” and the brilliantly serene “Secretly” (THAT Cruel Intentions number) with the grace, poise and raw emotion that her incredible voice delivers. The band were clearly still in incredible sync with new track offerings from the upcoming new album The Painful Truth - “An Artist is an Artist” and “Cheers” both bringing hype and punk-inspired energy.

Over the course of their 90 minutes set, Skunk Anansie firmly reminded us why they are still one of the most exciting bands around; bringing with them a new sound with all the familiarity and angst of a Post-Orgasmic Chill-era, all rolled into the ease of a band who not only enjoy playing together but love the live interaction that touring allows. I heard one girl - upon leaving the venue - who had managed to get to the front row, state that it would take her “ages” to process Skin’s leap into the audience to chant amongst her fans. As ever, Skunk Anansie was a moment to cherish the riotous beauty of music in its most perfect form.