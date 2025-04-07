 Skunk Anansie @ Rock City, Nottingham, UK, April 3, 2025 | Under the Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, April 7th, 2025  
Subscribe

Skunk Anansie

Skunk Anansie

Skunk Anansie @ Rock City, Nottingham, UK, April 3, 2025,

Apr 07, 2025 By Emma Berry-Dinnage Photography by Andy Von Pip Web Exclusive

I had never seen Rock City so packed on Thursday night, as Brit rock royalty Skunk Anansie took to the stage once again on their current headline tour. I imagined most of the audience were longing for another psychedelic trip back to the “good old days” before civilisation ground to a halt whilst we were scrolling! The band’s storming opening call to arms, “This Means War” promised the energy and nostalgia we were waiting for.

Skunk Anansie
Skunk Anansie

Singer and all-round icon Skin held every note to perfection from start to finish, crushing iconic and much anticipated classics such as “Weak As I Am”, “Hedonism” and the brilliantly serene “Secretly” (THAT Cruel Intentions number) with the grace, poise and raw emotion that her incredible voice delivers. The band were clearly still in incredible sync with new track offerings from the upcoming new album The Painful Truth - “An Artist is an Artist” and “Cheers” both bringing hype and punk-inspired energy.

Skunk Anansie
Skunk Anansie

Over the course of their 90 minutes set, Skunk Anansie firmly reminded us why they are still one of the most exciting bands around; bringing with them a new sound with all the familiarity and angst of a Post-Orgasmic Chill-era, all rolled into the ease of a band who not only enjoy playing together but love the live interaction that touring allows. I heard one girl - upon leaving the venue - who had managed to get to the front row, state that it would take her “ages” to process Skin’s leap into the audience to chant amongst her fans. As ever, Skunk Anansie was a moment to cherish the riotous beauty of music in its most perfect form.

Skunk Anansie
Skunk Anansie



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #74

Feb 28, 2025 Issue #74 - The Protest Issue with Kathleen Hanna and Bartees Strange

Most Recent