



Various Artists Get on Board the Soul Train: The Sound of Philadelphia International Records Volume 1 United Souls/Legacy Recordings

With soul classics such as The O’Jays’ “Back Stabbers” and Billy Paul’s “Me and Mrs. Jones” having been staples of oldies radio for decades, the box set Get on Board the Soul Train: The Sound of Philadelphia International Records Volume 1 provides a public service in bringing together on CD the first eight albums issued by the Philadelphia International Records label. Driven by the masterful production team of Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, PIR set the standard for soul music in the 1970s.

Billy Paul’s Going East album set the label in motion in 1971 as an engagingly varied showcase for the singer, including a cover of Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” that transforms the rock single into an upbeat soul trip. It was the trio of albums that comprising PIR’s output in 1972, however, that launched the label into the public consciousness. While the title track of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes’ I Miss You was a success on soul radio, “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” was an enduring crossover classic with powerful lead vocals by Teddy Pendergrass. The album Back Stabbers brought The O’Jays long-sought success with its title track, as 360 Degrees of Billy Paul did for the singer with its inclusion of “Me and Mrs. Jones.”

Rounded out with Dick Jensen’s self-titled album, The Intruders’ Save the Children, MFSB’s MFSB, and Billy Paul’s Ebony Woman, the set also includes a 12-inch vinyl single with versions of “Back Stabbers” by The O’Jays and MFSB. A hardbound book provides an early history of PIR and individual album details, along with full-size reproductions of the front and back covers of each. Fans of ’70s soul will find a treasure chest in Get on Board the Soul Train (the first in a reissue series), but don’t sit on the opportunity: it’s limited to 2500 copies. (www.soundofphiladelphia.com)

Author rating: 8/10