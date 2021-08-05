Various Artists
Get on Board the Soul Train: The Sound of Philadelphia International Records Volume 1
United Souls/Legacy Recordings
Aug 05, 2021 Web Exclusive
With soul classics such as The O’Jays’ “Back Stabbers” and Billy Paul’s “Me and Mrs. Jones” having been staples of oldies radio for decades, the box set Get on Board the Soul Train: The Sound of Philadelphia International Records Volume 1 provides a public service in bringing together on CD the first eight albums issued by the Philadelphia International Records label. Driven by the masterful production team of Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, PIR set the standard for soul music in the 1970s.
Billy Paul’s Going East album set the label in motion in 1971 as an engagingly varied showcase for the singer, including a cover of Steppenwolf’s “Magic Carpet Ride” that transforms the rock single into an upbeat soul trip. It was the trio of albums that comprising PIR’s output in 1972, however, that launched the label into the public consciousness. While the title track of Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes’ I Miss You was a success on soul radio, “If You Don’t Know Me By Now” was an enduring crossover classic with powerful lead vocals by Teddy Pendergrass. The album Back Stabbers brought The O’Jays long-sought success with its title track, as 360 Degrees of Billy Paul did for the singer with its inclusion of “Me and Mrs. Jones.”
Rounded out with Dick Jensen’s self-titled album, The Intruders’ Save the Children, MFSB’s MFSB, and Billy Paul’s Ebony Woman, the set also includes a 12-inch vinyl single with versions of “Back Stabbers” by The O’Jays and MFSB. A hardbound book provides an early history of PIR and individual album details, along with full-size reproductions of the front and back covers of each. Fans of ’70s soul will find a treasure chest in Get on Board the Soul Train (the first in a reissue series), but don’t sit on the opportunity: it’s limited to 2500 copies. (www.soundofphiladelphia.com)
Author rating: 8/10
Average reader rating: 7/10
Most Recent
- Premiere: Jordan Lehning Debuts New Song “1234 Evermore” (News) — Jordan Lehning
- Big Red Machine Share New Song “Mimi” (Feat. Ilsey) (News) — Ilsey
- This Is the Kit on “Off Off On” (Interview) — Franz Ferdinand, Year End 2008 - Best of 2008, Julian Cope, Web Exclusive, Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan, Cotton Jones, The (International) Noise Conspiracy, The Killers, Mark Kozelek, Late of the Pier, Love Is All, Bloc Party, Simon Bookish, Pelle Carlberg, Chairlift, Vic Chesnutt, Elf Power and the Amorphous Strums, Crooked Fingers, The Cure, Eagles of Death Metal, Run the Jewels, Flow Festival 2015, Flow Festival 2015: Day One, Elliphant, Have You Ever Seen The Jane Fonda Aerobic VHS?, Lianne La Havas, Major Lazer, Nile Rodgers, Kaiser Chiefs, Little Joy, Longwave, Magnetic Morning, Megapuss, Tom Morello: The Nightwatchman, Pee-Pee, +/- {Plus/Minus}, The Postmarks, The Pretenders, Lou Reed, School of Seven Bells, Snow Patrol, Spindrift, Travis, The Whispertown 2000, White Denim, Apse, Fall 2008 - Jenny Lewis, Deerhunter, Frances, Fujiya & Miyagi, Girl Talk, Jenny Lewis, Mumford & Sons, of Montreal, Okkervil River, The Verve, The Week That Was, Vivian Girls, Conor Oberst, Summer 2008 - The Protest Issue, Elbow, Lykke Li, Michael Stipe, My Brightest Diamond, My Morning Jacket, Portishead, Spiritualized, Death Cab For Cutie, Spring 2008 - Flight of the Conchords, The Dodos, The Duke Spirit, El Guincho, Flight of the Conchords, Fuck Buttons, Goldfrapp, Jamie Lidell, Jim Noir, Ladytron, M83, Neon Neon, Plants and Animals, Steven Moffat, Robert Pollard, Guided by Voices, Dirty Projectors, Euros Childs, Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci, Einstürzende Neubauten, Miki Berenyi, Lush, Koop, The Thrills, West Indian Girl, The National, Manic Street Preachers, Battles, Rogue Wave, The Electric Soft Parade, Arthur & Yu, Minus Story, Rufus Wainwright
- Nation of Language Share Video for New Single “This Fractured Mind” (News) —
- Premiere: Queen’s Pleasure Share New Single “How It Feels” (News) — Queen’s Pleasure
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.