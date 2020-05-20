News

Alex Izenberg Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Sister Jade” Caravan Château Due Out July 31 via Weird World

Photography by Giraffe Studios



Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter Alex Izenberg has announced a new album, Caravan Château, and shared a new song from it, “Sister Jade,” via a video for the single. Caravan Château is due out July 31 via Domino imprint Weird World. Check out the Giraffe Studios-directed “Sister Jade” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Caravan Château features “Disraeli Woman,” a new song Izenberg shared in March via a video. “Disraeli Woman” was one of our Songs of the Week. It was the first release for the chamber pop musician (think Harry Nilson) since his 2016 debut album, Harlequin. Caravan Château features Grizzly Bear’s Chris Taylor , Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, and Tobias Jesso Jr. collaborator Ari Balouzian.

Izenberg had this to say about the album in a press release: “Today it is my pleasure to announce that my new album Caravan Château is coming out via Weird World on July 31st. I’ve been working hard on it and I’m extremely proud of these songs. It was recorded largely at Tropico Beauty with Greg Hartunian and Derek Korat with whom I’ve spent many long days and nights in the studio, retracing steps and forging new paths. Sometimes we hit walls and other times we found bliss, but those long nights were always chock-filled with lol’s. I hope my music can reach people like me who don’t have a lot of money or means and be a guiding light in their lives for good, serving as a safe haven in times of sorrow, happiness, loneliness or longing and know that I’m right there with you and always will be, even if our paths never directly cross.”

A previous press release explained what Izenberg, who is from the Chatsworth area of the San Fernando Valley, has been up to the last four years: “Not long after the release of Harlequin, Izenberg became emotionally unstable, beset by a failed relationship and inevitable post-debut questions about what came next. He spent the four years following its release learning to cope with and overcome fear, to turn doubt into power rather than paralysis. Having been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia in 2012, music became a lifeline, or the lens that helps him refocus the world and make sense of his mess of feelings.”

Caravan Château Tracklist:

01. Requiem

02. Sister Jade

03. Anne In Strange Furs

04. Disraeli Woman

05. Saffron Glimpse

06. Dancing Through The Turquoise

07. Bouquets Falling In The Rain

08. December 30th

09. Lady

10. Revolutions Girls

11. Caravan Château

