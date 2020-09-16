beabadoobee Shares Video for “Worth It”
Fake It Flowers Due Out October 16 via Dirty Hit
Twenty-year-old Filipino-born, London-raised singer/songwriter/guitarist beabadoobee is releasing her debut album, Fake It Flowers, on October 16 via Dirty Hit. Last week she shared another song from it, “Worth It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Now she has shared a video for the song. The director who goes by bedroom made the video, which features beabadoobee in a rundown motel room. Watch it below.
In a previous press release beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus and also known as Bea Kristi) says “Worth It” is “simply about teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”
Previously beabadoobee shared two singles from Fake It Flowers: “Sorry” and “Care.”
beabadoobee 2021 UK & IE Tour Dates:
September 07- Manchester - O2 Ritz
September 09 - Leeds - Beckett University
September 10 - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms
September 11 - Birmingham - O2 Institute
September 13 - Cambridge - Junction
September 14 - Leicester - O2 Academy
September 23 - London - O2 Forum Kentish Town
September 24 - Bristol - Swx
September 25 - Oxford - O2 Academy
September 28 - Dublin - The Academy
September 29 - Belfast - Oh Yeah Music Centre
October 02 - Newcastle - University Students Union
October 03 - Edinburgh - The Liquid Room
October 04 - Glasgow - Swg3
