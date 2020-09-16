News

All





beabadoobee Shares Video for “Worth It” Fake It Flowers Due Out October 16 via Dirty Hit





Twenty-year-old Filipino-born, London-raised singer/songwriter/guitarist beabadoobee is releasing her debut album, Fake It Flowers, on October 16 via Dirty Hit. Last week she shared another song from it, “Worth It,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Now she has shared a video for the song. The director who goes by bedroom made the video, which features beabadoobee in a rundown motel room. Watch it below.

In a previous press release beabadoobee (real name Beatrice Laus and also known as Bea Kristi) says “Worth It” is “simply about teenage infidelity and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”

Previously beabadoobee shared two singles from Fake It Flowers: “Sorry” and “Care.”

beabadoobee 2021 UK & IE Tour Dates:

September 07- Manchester - O2 Ritz

September 09 - Leeds - Beckett University

September 10 - Nottingham - Rescue Rooms

September 11 - Birmingham - O2 Institute

September 13 - Cambridge - Junction

September 14 - Leicester - O2 Academy

September 23 - London - O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 24 - Bristol - Swx

September 25 - Oxford - O2 Academy

September 28 - Dublin - The Academy

September 29 - Belfast - Oh Yeah Music Centre

October 02 - Newcastle - University Students Union

October 03 - Edinburgh - The Liquid Room

October 04 - Glasgow - Swg3

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.