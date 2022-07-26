Built to Spill Share New Single “Spiderweb”
When the Wind Forgets Your Name Due Out September 9 via Sub Pop
Jul 26, 2022
Photography by Isa Georgetti
Built to Spill have shared a new single, “Spiderweb.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, When the Wind Forgets Your Name, which will be out on September 9 via Sub Pop. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the new album in April, the band shared the song “Gonna Lose.” They later shared the album tracks “Understood” and “Fool’s Gold.”
