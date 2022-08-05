Carly Rae Jepsen Shares New Single “Beach House”
The Loneliest Time Due Out October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope
Aug 05, 2022
Photography by Jasmine Safaeian
Carly Rae Jepsen has shared a new single, “Beach House.” It is the latest release from her newly-announced album, The Loneliest Time, which will be out on October 21 via 604/Schoolboy/Interscope. Listen below.
“Beach House” was produced by Alex Hope, and was co-written by Jepsen, Hope, and Nate Cyphert.
In 2020, Jepsen shared the song “Me and the Boys in the Band,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Her last album was Dedicated Side B, a collection of deep cuts that didn’t make it onto 2019’s Dedicated.
