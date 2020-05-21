 Carly Rae Jepsen Surprise Releases New Album; Stream It Here | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, May 21st, 2020  
Carly Rae Jepsen Surprise Releases New Album; Stream It Here

Dedicated: Side B Comes One year After Dedicated

May 21, 2020 By Samantha Small
Pop queen Carly Rae Jepsen delivered this morning. About a year after Jepsen released her fourth studio album, Dedicated, the singer surprised fans with Dedicated: Side B this morning. The record is a compilation of 12 tracks that didn’t make the original LP. Stream it below.

From Jack Antonoff and Ariel Rechtshaid to Dev Hynes and John Hill, the new LP features collaboration upon collaboration. Bleachers, Antonoff’s band, are also credited on the song “Comeback.” 

Jepsen left a message on Twitter for fans who seemingly figured out Side B was on the way. “I hope it makes yah dance your pants off,” she wrote. “I owe yah one…or like two albums turns out. ;)”

This is not the first Jepsen Side B. After her 2015 record Emotion, Jepsen released nine unreleased Emotion tracks. Thankfully, Jepsen is known for writing hundreds of songs for her records. So with each album fans have seemed to deduce a special addition will follow soon after.

Dedicated: Side B Tracklist

1. “This Love Isn’t Crazy”

2. “Window”

3. “Felt This Way”

4. “Stay Away”

5. “This Is What They Say”

6. “Heartbeat”

7. “Summer Love”

8. “Fake Mona Lisa”

9. “Let’s Sort the Whole Thing Out”

10. “Comeback” (featuring Bleachers)

11. “Solo”

12. “Now I Don’t Hate California After All”

