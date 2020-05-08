News

Cass McCombs Shares Video for New Song “The Wine of Lebanon” Recorded on Universal Audio’s New LUNA Recording System

Photography by Giovanni Duca



Cass McCombs has dropped a standalone single, “The Wine of Lebanon.” The song was recorded on Universal Audio’s new recording system, LUNA. This is only the first of many singles to be recorded by multi-Grammy winning producer/engineer Jacquire King (Tom Waits, Norah Jones) using LUNA. An accompanying video shows McCombs and his band recording the song. Watch it below.

According to a press release, the song centers on the lyric “What can I offer you?”

McCombs further explains: “It is about ritual offerings to the departed and wine as allegory for life. The band comprised of Dan Iead on electric guitar and pedal steel, Frank Locrasto on Rhodes and synth, Noga Shefi on bass, Yoni Shelig on drums and myself on piano.”

McCombs also describes the excitement of using the system for the first time: “They were still writing the code for LUNA in the control room as we were recording, which was thrilling. It felt a little, I mean very little, like being part of the crew of a space shuttle launch. Everyone's guts were in knots. The ashtrays were overflowing. A nervous nation watched on live television. Families embraced in anticipation, fearing the worst. I jest. The recording went smooth and was a blast to do. We recorded the strings at UA’s studio in Santa Cruz a couple of months later with an arrangement by MAGIK*MAGIK ORCHESTRA.”

McCombs’ last album, Tip of the Sphere, came out last year via ANTI-.

