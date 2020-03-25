News

All





Deerhoof Announce New Album, Share New Songs “Future Teenage Cave Artists” and “The Loved One” Future Teenage Cave Artists Due Out May 29 via Joyful Noise

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Deerhoof have announced a new album, Future Teenage Cave Artists, and shared two songs from it, title track “Future Teenage Cave Artists” and “The Loved One,” the former via a lyric video. Future Teenage Cave Artists is due out May 29 via Joyful Noise. Check out the two songs below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Deerhoof is Satomi Matsuzaki on bass and vocals, Ed Rodriguez and John Dieterich on guitars, and Greg Saunier on drums, vocals and piano. Future Teenage Cave Artists is the follow-up to 2017’s Mountain Moves.

A press release sets up Future Teenage Cave Artists like so: “Normal is never coming back. Whether by a collective dismantling or sheer collapse, our old illusions are being hollowed out. Over the past couple of years, Deerhoof has been asking themselves if there was any music they could create that expressed how the rapidly changing future might actually feel. The finished product, Future Teenage Cave Artists, finds Deerhoof in a revolutionary mood, but also haunted by memories of a lost world and every failed attempt to save it. People already cut loose from the system, already surviving with new ways of life—these hopeful heroes are Deerhoof’s inspiration. These are the Future Teenage Cave Artists.”

Future Teenage Cave Artists Tracklist:

1. Future Teenage Cave Artists

2. Sympathy for the Baby Boo

3.The Loved One

4. O Ye Saddle Babes

5. New Orphan Asylum for Spirited Deerchildren

6. Zazeet

7. Fraction Anthem

8. "Farewell" Symphony

9. Reduced Guilt

10. Damaged Eyes Squinting into the Beautiful Overhot Sun

11. I Call on Thee

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.