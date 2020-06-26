News

All





Dent May Announces New Album, Shares New Song “I Could Use a Miracle” Late Checkout Due Out August 21 via Carpark

Photography by Cara Robbins



Dent May has announced a new album, Late Checkout, and shared its lead single, “I Could Use a Miracle,” via a music video. Late Checkout is due out August 21 via Carpark. The album, his fifth, was recorded at Honeymoon Suite Recording Studio in Los Angeles, which May co-owns with friends Pat Jones and Michael Rosen. Watch the Nathan Castiel-directed “I Could Use a Miracle” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist.

Though he’s an LA man, he was once a Mississippi boy, and both influences are apparent in his Americana bedroom-pop fusion that’s linked together by psychedelic synth. On Late Checkout, May toils with the spectrum of emotions experienced during this time of crisis around the world, drawing inspiration from Motown ballads and the slow-and-steady work ethic with which they were written.

In a press release, May disclosed the meaning of “I Could Use a Miracle” (which was co-written by Jimmy Whispers): “This song is about going through trying times, living in a world gone mad yet holding on to hope that things will get better… I hope it gives listeners some comfort.”

Carpark is hosting an online showcase with the Australian livestream festival Isol Aid today (June 26), with performances from several musicians including Dent May. Check it out here.

Late Checkout Tracklist:

1. Hotel Stationery

2. I Could Use a Miracle

3. Didn’t Get the Invite

4. Sea Salt & Caramel

5. Bungalow Heaven

6. Bless Your Heart

7. Full Speed Ahead

8. Easier Said Than Done

9. L.A. River

10. Imagination

11. Pour Another Round

12. Late Checkout

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.