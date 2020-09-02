News

EELS Shares New Single “Who You Say You Are” Second New Single of 2020





EELS (the project of Mark Oliver Everett) has shared a new song, “Who You Say You Are.” It is his second new song of 2020, following last month’s “Baby Let’s Make It Real,” which was his first new single in over two years since his last album, The Deconstruction, back in April 2018 for E Works/PIAS. Check it out below.

In a press release for the single, Everett jokes: “Here’s a way to forget your troubles for two minutes and 55 seconds. Listen to this song and think about my problems instead. You’re welcome!”

The song was recorded at Everett’s studio in Los Feliz, California. Both “Who You Say You Are” and “Baby Let’s Make It Real” are available on a 7-inch limited to 500 copies.

