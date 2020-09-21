News

Fleet Foxes Officially Announce New Album and Film Due for Surprise Release Tomorrow Shore Due Out Tomorrow Morning

Photography by Emily Johnston



Over the weekend there were some Internet rumblings about a surprise new Fleet Foxes album and now the album has been officially announced. The album is entitled Shore and is accompanied by a film. It’s due out tomorrow at 6:31 a.m. PT/9:31 a.m. ET, which is 13:31 universal coordinated time and is timed to the autumnal equinox. Kersti Jan Werdal directed the film, which is 55 minutes long, was shot in Super 16mm, and will stream on www.fleetfoxes.co and YouTube.

Shore was first teased via posters in Paris advertising the album and teaser videos on the band’s Instagram page. It is the follow-up to 2017’s Crack-Up. In August frontman Robin Pecknold played a handful of songs for Vote Ready, A Concert For Voter Registration, organized by Live From Out There, Fort William Artist Management, and the voter engagement advocacy group HeadCount. His three song set included two covers and a new track: “Featherweight.”

Read our interview with Robin Pecknold on Crack-Up.

