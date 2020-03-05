News

Hamilton Leithauser Gets a Sad Haircut from Maggie Rogers in Teaser Video for New Song “Isabella” New Single Out Tomorrow via Glassnote





Hamilton Leithauser (formerly of The Walkmen) has shared a new teaser video in which New York-based singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers gives him a haircut and makes him cry. It features part of the new song, "Isabella," which will be shared in full tomorrow. It follows another funny teaser video that Leithauser shared last month in which he got beaten up by actor/writer Ethan Hawke. That led to the new song "Here They Come," which was one of our Songs of the Week. Check out the new teaser below, followed by Leithauser's upcoming tour dates.

There's no word yet on when the new album from Leithauser will be released. In the "Here They Come" teaser video Leithauser said his new album is made up of songs about real people, many of them his friends. "'Here They Come' is about a friend who tends to run from his problems," Leithauser further explained in a voice over, as he walked around New York City. "When the going gets tough, he tends to just cut and run. The song is about the specific moment when the lights are coming up in a movie theater where he's been hiding out all day."

In the "Here They Come" teaser Leithauser then arrives at Café Carlyle (where he had a series of residency shows in January) to play the song for one of his friends, who turns out to be Hawke. Right off the bat, the actor is annoyed that Leithauser is late. Then Hawke has a violent reaction to the song.

Back in 2016 Leithauser teamed up with Rostam Batmanglij (formerly of Vampire Weekend) to release a collaborative album, I Had a Dream That You Were Mine, via Glassnote.

Hamilton Leithauser Tour Dates:

Thursday, May 7: Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Friday, May 8: St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

Saturday, May 9: Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming

Sunday, May 10: Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Tuesday, May 12: Madison, WI @ Majestic Live

Wednesday, May 13: Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

Friday, May 15: Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

Saturday, May 16: Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Monday, May 18: Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Wednesday, May 20: Los Angeles, CA @ Ace Hotel

Thursday, May 21: San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Friday, May 22: Napa, CA @ Bottlerock

