IAN SWEET Shares Video for New Single “f*ckthat,” Announces North American Tour Show Me How You Disappear Out Now via Polyvinyl

Photography by Ariel Fish



IAN SWEET, the project of Jilian Medford, has shared a self-directed video for her new single “f*ckthat.” Medford has also announced a North American tour set for early 2022. Check the tour dates below, along with the new video.

“F*ckthat” was produced by Manitoba duo deadmen. Medford elaborates on the new song in a press release: “My phone causes me a lot of anxiety! I really only like to use it to take videos and pictures of my dog. This song is about not wanting to answer calls anymore and wishing I could just throw it out the window and disassociate from its evil/stress inducing technology.”

Earlier this year, Medford released her third studio album as IAN SWEET, Show Me How You Disappear, via Polyvinyl. It featured the songs “Dumb Driver” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Power,” “Sing Till I Cry” and “Drink the Lake” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

Check out our COVID-19 Quarantine Artist Check In with Medford.

IAN SWEET Tour Dates:

Tue. Feb. 1 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

Thu. Feb. 3 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge #

Fri. Feb. 4 - Omaha, NE @ Reverb Lounge #

Sat. Feb. 5 - Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar #

Sun. Feb. 6 - Nashville, TN @ High Watt #

Mon. Feb. 7 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd #

Wed. Feb. 9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

Thu. Feb. 10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

Sat. Feb. 12 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

Sun. Feb. 12 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

Mon. Feb. 14 - Toronto, ON @ Drake #

Wed. Feb. 16 - Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo #

Thu. Feb. 17 - Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village #

Fri. Feb. 18 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry #

Mon. Feb. 21 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

Tue. Feb. 22 - Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge #

Thu. Feb. 24 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

Wed. March 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Echo #

# w/ Bnny

