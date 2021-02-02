News

Iceage Share Video for New Single “The Holding Hand” The Band Has Just Signed to Mexican Summer





Iceage have shared a video for their new single “The Holding Hand,” which serves as their first release since signing to indie label Mexican Summer. Watch the Anders Malmberg-directed video below.

Frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt speaks about the song in a press release: “The song lives in a slurred world, movements are elastically stretched out and strength is found in weakness while you find it hard to tell the difference between fume and matter. Gently the swaying intensifies, feel it escalate. Reach out for the holding hand, it seems almost within scope now.”

Malmberg, who was also the cinematographer for the video, speaks about his concept for the video: “The band has such an amazing and soulful presence, and my aim was to create a cinematic experience around image reflections that would tie in closely to the narrative and the emotional atmosphere of the track, and let the authenticity that the band radiates feel ever present.”

The band’s most recent album, Beyondless, came out in 2018 on Matador. Last year, they shared the song “Lockdown Blues.”

