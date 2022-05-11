Jenny Lewis Announces New Tour Dates
Tickets Go On Sale Tomorrow
Jenny Lewis has announced a string of new tour dates. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (May 10) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list below.
Last year, Lewis shared the song “Puppy and a Truck,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Lewis’ most recent solo album, On the Line, came out in 2019 via Warner. She has collaborated with rapper Serengeti several times in 2020 on the songs “Unblu,” “Vroom Vroom,” “Idiot,” and “GLTR.”
Jenny Lewis 2022 Tour Dates:
9/17 - Richmond, VA at The Broadberry
9/18 - Camden, NJ at XpoNential Fest
9/20 - Stroudsburg, PA at Sherman Theater
9/23 - Asbury Park, NJ at The Stone Pony
9/24 - Bridgeport, CT at Sound on Sound
9/25 - Baltimore, MD at Rams Head Live!
9/27 - Saxaphaw, NC at Haw River Ballroom
9/28 - Asheville, NC at The Orange Peel
9/30 - Arnoldsville, GA at Wildwood Revival
