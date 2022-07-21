News

All





Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee Share Broadcast and Guided By Voices Covers Proceeds to Benefit the Reproductive Rights Organization Vote No Kansas

Photography by Barrett Emke



Kevin Morby and Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) have shared covers of Broadcast’s “Tears in the Typing Pool” and Guided By Voices’ “The Goldheart Mountaintop Queen Directory.” All proceeds from the covers will support Vote No Kansas, a political action campaign working to prevent the passing of the “Value Them Both” Amendment. If passed, Kansas legislature would be able to completely ban abortion. Listen to the covers below.

“With the overturning of Roe v. Wade, the state of Kansas, where we live, has become a really important haven for bordering states in the fight for access to reproductive healthcare,” Morby and Crutchfield state in a press release. “There’s an amendment to the state constitution in the upcoming election that would put abortion rights at risk. We’re asking Kansas folks to vote no on this amendment in the August 2nd election and we’re supporting Vote No Kansas, an amazing local organization raising awareness about this issue. We record covers on a 4-track at home from time to time, so we’re releasing two of those today on Bandcamp. It’s a sliding scale starting at $5 and all funds raised will go directly to Vote No Kansas.”

Morby’s most recent album, This Is a Photograph, came out in May via Dead Oceans. Waxahatchee recently collaborated with country artist Wynonna on the song “Other Side.”

<a href="https://kevinmorbyandwaxahatchee.bandcamp.com/album/covers">Covers by Kevin Morby & Waxahatchee</a>

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.