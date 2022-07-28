 Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Savanne” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, July 28th, 2022  
Khruangbin and Vieux Farka Touré Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Savanne”

Ali Due Out September 23 via Dead Oceans

Jul 28, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Khruangbin and Malian guitarist Vieux Farka Touré have announced the release of an album, Ali, which will be out on September 23 via Dead Oceans. The album is a tribute to Touré’s late father, Grammy Award-winning musician Ali Farka Touré. Its lead single, “Savanne,” has been shared. Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

Touré states in a press release: “I want this album to convey love. It is about the love that Ali brought into the world. It is about the love that I have for him and that Khruangbin has for his music. It is about pouring your love into something old to make it new again.”

Khruangbin adds: “We made this album to honor Ali’s life and body of work. We hope this collaboration enlightens more people to Ali’s musical legacy.”

Khruangbin’s last album, Mordechai, came out in 2020. We interviewed them for Issue 67 of our print magazine, where they discussed the album. You can read it here.

Ali Tracklist:

1. Savanne
2. Lobbo
3. Diarabi
4. Tongo Barra
5. Tamalla
6. Mahine Me
7. Ali Hala Abada
8. Alakarra

Most Recent