Kiwi Jr. Share Video For New Single “The Sound of Music” Chopper Due Out This Friday via Sub Pop

Photography by Laura-Lynn Petrick



Toronto-based band Kiwi Jr. have shared a video for their new single, “The Sound of Music.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Chopper, which will be out this Friday (August 12) via Sub Pop. View the Laura-Lynn Petrick-directed video below.

Frontman Jeremy Gaudet states in a press release: “Some names are so loaded that I can’t resist inserting them into a song, and Julie Andrews is one. Her name brings up a certain feeling. I didn’t rewatch the movie before writing the song, so it’s from memory, but I knew ‘So Long Farewell’ and ‘I Have Confidence.’ There’s this idea of her marriage falling apart after the success of the movie—she was married young to a production designer. I don’t really know how it all went down, but my version makes for good drama. This is Kiwi Jr. at our most melodramatic. The song borders on fanfiction, which is something I usually try to avoid, however this started to get juicy and I had to follow it through.”

Upon announcement of the new album in May, the band shared the album track “Night Vision,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the singles “Unspeakable Things,” also one of our Songs of the Week, and “The Extra Sees the Film.” Their previous album, Cooler Returns, came out last year via Sub Pop.

