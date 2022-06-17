News

All





La Luz Shares New Single “San Fernando Shadow Blues” “Endless Afternoon” b/w “San Fernando Shadow Blues” Due Out July 7 via Hardly Art

Photography by Kristen Cofer



La Luz have shared a new single, “San Fernando Shadow Blues.” It is the B-side to an upcoming 7-inch single which will also feature the song “Endless Afternoon.” The single will be out physically and digitally on July 7 via Hardly Art. Listen to “San Fernando Shadow Blues” below.

The band released their self-titled album last October via Hardly Art. Read our interview with Cleveland where she discusses the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.