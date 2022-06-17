La Luz Shares New Single “San Fernando Shadow Blues”
“Endless Afternoon” b/w “San Fernando Shadow Blues” Due Out July 7 via Hardly Art
Jun 15, 2022
Photography by Kristen Cofer
La Luz have shared a new single, “San Fernando Shadow Blues.” It is the B-side to an upcoming 7-inch single which will also feature the song “Endless Afternoon.” The single will be out physically and digitally on July 7 via Hardly Art. Listen to “San Fernando Shadow Blues” below.
The band released their self-titled album last October via Hardly Art. Read our interview with Cleveland where she discusses the album.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Miles Davis - Listen to His Unreleased Cover of Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It” (News) — Miles Davis
- Premiere: Decapitators Shares New Single “Acolyte” (News) — Decapitators
- Starcrawler Share Video for New Single “She Said” (News) — Starcrawler
- Bartees Strange – Stream the New Album and Read Our Review of It (News) — Bartees Strange
- Tank and the Bangas Share New Song “There Goes the Neighborhood” (News) — Tank and the Bangas
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.