Friday, June 17th, 2022  
La Luz Shares New Single “San Fernando Shadow Blues”

“Endless Afternoon” b/w “San Fernando Shadow Blues” Due Out July 7 via Hardly Art

Jun 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Kristen Cofer
La Luz have shared a new single, “San Fernando Shadow Blues.” It is the B-side to an upcoming 7-inch single which will also feature the song “Endless Afternoon.” The single will be out physically and digitally on July 7 via Hardly Art. Listen to “San Fernando Shadow Blues” below.

The band released their self-titled album last October via Hardly Art. Read our interview with Cleveland where she discusses the album.

