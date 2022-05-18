News

Living Hour Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Feelings Meeting” Feat. Jay Som Someday Is Today Due Out September 2 via Kanine

Photography by Meghan Marshall



Canadian band Living Hour have announced the release of a new album, Someday Is Today, which will be out on September 2 via Kanine. They have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Feelings Meeting,” featuring Jay Som (aka Melina Duterte), who also co-produced the album. View the Ryan Steel-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art.

In a press release, lead singer Sam Sarty states: “The song is about struggling with internal worlds, habits and daily circumstances. This is one of the first songs I wrote on bass. I like playing huge bass chords in this song at the chorus. It feels powerful and LOUD when playing live! And Melina totally nailed it in making the first chorus absolutely drive itself into my bones. shaking them around and projecting the full feeling I was trying to get across in writing the song.”

Duterte adds: “I met Living Hour in their hometown where they opened for my partner’s band. I remember instantly connecting and hitting it off with them because they’re all so kind. Shortly after the pandemic hit and then later on in the year, they asked me to do remote production and mixing for a few songs alongside Samur Khouja and Jonathan Schenke. I was so stoked on ‘Feelings Meeting’ because it’s such a headbanger—it was more energetic and rocking than the material they’ve put out in the past. I had a lot of fun manipulating Sam’s vocals into a synth and adding some extra harmonies and guitars.”

