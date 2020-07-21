Madeline Kenney Shares Self-Directed Video For New Song “Picture of You”

News

Pictures tend to bring back memories. But if you’re looking at a picture of your lover, they often just lead you to wonder: who were you? And how did you end up this way? In “Picture of You,” Oakland, CA-based singer/songwriter Madeline Kenney asks these questions on the track off her forthcoming album Sucker’s Lunch, out July 31 via Carpark. Watch the self-directed video below.

In the video, Kenney and her friends trapeze across a lush, elevated landscape, hugging each other tenderly and contemplatively sitting. She sings how her lover’s mom showed her a picture of them and it “made [her] cry,” because she realized she’ll never truly know who they used to be and what they experienced.

Of the song, Kenney says in a press release: “I had this brief moment where I was looking at someone I love and I realized that I could never truly know everything they had been through, or understand their whole life and experiences from their perspective, even if by loving them I felt like I was getting so close to that kind of understanding. It broke my heart in a way. I wish I could know and hold everything for a person but I can't, and at the same time I wish I could do that for the past versions of myself. Maybe that's more attainable.”

Previously Kenney shared “Double Hearted” along with a lyric video as well as the album’s first single, “Sucker,” via a self-directed video for the track. “Sucker” featured guest vocals from Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner and was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. “Double Hearted” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Sucker’s Lunch is Kenney’s third album, the follow-up to 2018’s Perfect Shapes and her 2017-released debut album, Night Night at the First Landing (which was produced by Toro Y Moi’s Chaz Bear). Perfect Shapes was produced by Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes. Wasner returns as producer for Sucker’s Lunch, but this time she’s joined by her Wye Oak bandmate Andy Stack (aka Joyero). The album was recorded in Durham, Oakland, and San Francisco.

A previous press release explained that “thematically, Sucker’s Lunch sees Kenney soberly contrasting the risks and rewards of falling in love, eventually deciding to dive headfirst into her own foolishness and relish in the unknowing.”

Kenney elaborated in the press release: “I’m not interested in something easy or immediately apparent. My experience writing these songs wasn’t easy, it was painful and difficult. I was terrified of falling in love, and as much as I’d like to write a sticky sweet song for someone, it doesn’t come naturally to me. Instead I wanted to explore the tiny moments; sitting alone in my room guessing what the other person was thinking, spiraling into a maze of logical reasons to bail and finding my way out again. When I spoke with friends about the theme of the ‘idiot,’ it became apparent that everyone understood that feeling and was relieved to hear it echoed in someone else.”

