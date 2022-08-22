News

All





Mamalarky Share Video for New Single “It Hurts” Pocket Fantasy Due Out September 30 via Fire Talk

Photography by Connor Fields



Atlanta-based indie rock band Mamalarky have shared a self-directed video for their new single, “It Hurts.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Pocket Fantasy, which will be out on September 30 via Fire Talk. View the video below.

In a press release, the band’s Livvy Bennett states: “Writing about this song in this context feels extremely meta because the song itself picks at what it’s like as a musician to essentially be careerizing your own experiences and emotions. It’s pretty bizarre to put out shit that is so personal—like, when someone loves a sad song you wrote it’s like…I’m sorry we’ve been down in the same way? Or, I’m glad you enjoy listening to something that was essentially an intervention that I needed to have, haha.

“‘It Hurts’ is also a bit about the one-sided narrative of songwriters writing about their lives and relationships, for that to exist out there forever and to be consumed by people who only know the song. I’m always left wondering about the other side of the story when I hear those epic heartbreak songs, we’ll just never know.

“There’s one line about being ‘a poorly drawn caricature,’ which is what it can feel like having any of your music deciphered by anyone. The goal is to draw a really moving, poignant portrait though and I feel closer to doing that with every song we put out.”

Upon announcement of the album in July, Mamalarky shared the single “Mythical Bonds.”

Mamalarky consists of Bennett on vocals and guitar, Michael Hunter (also of White Denim) on keyboards, Dylan Hill on drums, and Noor Khan on bass. Their self-titled debut LP was released last year on Fire Talk. Check out our review of it here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.