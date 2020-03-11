News

All





Margo Price Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Twinkle Twinkle” That’s How Rumors Get Started Due Out May 8 via Loma Vista

Photography by Bobbi Rich



Old school country-rocker Margo Price has announced a new album, That's How Rumors Get Started, and shared a new song from it, "Twinkle Twinkle," via a video for the single. That's How Rumors Get Started was produced by fellow musician Sturgill Simpson (and co-produced by Price and David Ferguson). It is due out May 8 via Loma Vista. Check out the Matthew Siskin-directed "Twinkle Twinkle" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as her upcoming tour dates.

That's How Rumors Get Started is Price's third album, the follow-up to 2017's sophomore release, All American Made, released via Third Man. The album includes "Stone Me," a new song Price shared in January and also performed on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee.

The album was recorded at Los Angeles' EastWest Studios, with tracking happening while she was pregnant with daughter Ramona.

"They're both a creation process," Price says in a press release of recording the album and being pregnant. "And I was being really good to my body and my mind during that time. I had a lot of clarity from sobriety."

As in the past, Price collaborated on most of the songwriting with her husband Jeremy Ivey. The band for the sessions was put together by Sturgill Simpson and included guitarist Matt Sweeney (Adele, Iggy Pop), bassist Pino Palladino (D'Angelo, John Mayer), drummer James Gadson (Aretha Franklin, Marvin Gaye), and keyboardist Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers).

Price's touring band features Kevin Black (bass), Jamie Davis (guitar), Micah Hulsher (keys), and Dillon Napier (drums).

That's How Rumors Get Started Tracklist:

01 "That's How Rumors Get Started"

02 "Letting Me Down"

03 "Twinkle Twinkle"

04 "Stone Me"

05 "Hey Child"

06 "Heartless Mind"

07 "What Happened To Our Love?"

08 "Gone To Stay"

09 "Prisoner Of The Highway"

10 "I'd Die For You"

Margo Price Tour Dates:

3/16 - Dripping Springs, TX - Campfire Gathering

3/19 - Willie Nelson's Luck, TX - Luck Reunion (Margo Price & Friends)

5/17 - Memphis, TN - Orpheum Theatre*

5/18 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater*

5/20 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater*

5/21 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater*

5/23 - Toronto, ON - RBC Echo Beach*

5/24 - Shelburne, VT - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on The Green at Shelburne Museum*

5/26 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point*

5/27 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark MainStage Theatre*

5/28 - Vienna, VA - Filene Center at Wolf Trap*

5/30 - Bethel, NY - Mountain Jam

5/31 - Lafayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards*

6/02 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia*

6/07 - Pryor, OK - Born & Raised Music Festival

6/11 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena^

6/12 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre^

6/13 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre^

6/16 - Bend, OR - Oregon Spirit Distillers

6/18 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center^

6/19 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre^

6/20 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheater^

7/24-7/26 - Vineyard Haven, MA - Beach Road Weekend

11/16-11/20 - Punta Caña, DR - All The Best Fest

*with The Head and The Heart

^with Chris Stapleton

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.