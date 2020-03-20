News

All





MGMT Share New Song “As You Move Through the World” Seven-and-a-Half-Minute Mostly Instrumental Song





MGMT (Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser) have shared a brand new song, “As You Move Through the World.” It’s a seven-and-a-half-minute mainly instrumental song. Listen below.

The band had this to say about the song on Instagram:

“Hey all you COVIDS— oops, we mean KIDS,

Since we’re still bummed that we won’t be seeing any of you on tour for the time being, we thought we’d go ahead and release our new track, As You Move Through The World, a little early! Everyone knows we all need a 7 and a half minute downtempo ambient instrumental track to listen to while we’re NOT moving through the world.”

Last year the band shared another new song, “In the Afternoon,” via a video for the track. The song is being released as a 12-inch single later this month as the first release on their new label MGMT Records, making it their first self-release. “As You Move Through the World” will be the B-side. Both songs were produced by MGMT and mixed by Dave Fridmann.

MGMT’s last album was 2018’s Little Dark Age, which many viewed as a return to form and was released via Columbia (as were their previous albums).

Read our 2018 interview with MGMT on Little Dark Age.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.