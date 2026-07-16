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Mouth Ulcers Release “Silent Pictures” The Title-track From Their Debut EP

Photography by Jake Schneider

London four-piece Mouth Ulcers have released their debut EP Silent Pictures, out now via LAB Records, accompanied by an official video for the title track.

Formed in 2025 by vocalist/guitarist Zak Watson, alongside Josephine Rose (guitar/vocals), Jamie-Lee Culver (bass) and David Zbirka (drums), the band draw on Joy Division, The Cure and Bauhaus, building a sound around thundering bass lines, wiry guitars and dark baritone vocals.

The band say of the EP: “Silent Pictures explores the first glimpse into the world of Mouth Ulcers. The EP started in July 2025 and the writing and recording finished early 2026, so as time passed each track naturally developed into having its voice and sound. Nostalgia, emotional suppression, vulnerability, and obsession are frequent themes throughout the EP, often accompanied by dark atmospheric tension within the music. It’s music for the dark nature that’s lurking beneath the ‘perfect’ world. It marks just the start of how we’d like to start our journey as a band and we hope everyone enjoys listening.”





The band made their live debut earlier this year with sold-out shows in the UK and the Netherlands, and are spending the summer on the festival circuit, including a sold-out headline show at London’s Paper Dress Vintage to mark the EP’s release.



EP Tracklisting

01 - Prevail

02 - Western Horror Story

03 - Space

04 - Silent Pictures

05 - Closer To You

06 - Satisfy

07 - A Perfect End

Live Dates

29 JUL - Paper Dress Vintage, London (UK) (sold-out)

14 AUG - District, Liverpool (UK)

29 AUG - Hit The City, Eindhoven (NL)

6 OCT - Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh (UK)

7 OCT - Beyond The Music, Manchester (UK)

17 OCT - Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester (UK)

29 OCT - They’re Gonna Be Big Festival, Paris (FR)

30 OCT - Grenswerk, Venlo (NL)

31 OCT - London Calling Festival, Amsterdam (NL)

6 NOV - Kentish Town Forum, London w/ The Mission (UK)

7 NOV - The Warehouse, Leeds (UK)

28 NOV - Post Punk Strikes Back Festival, Porto (PT)

8-11 JAN - Rockaway Beach Festival, Bognor Regis (UK)





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