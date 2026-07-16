Mouth Ulcers Release “Silent Pictures”
The Title-track From Their Debut EP
Jul 13, 2026 Photography by Jake Schneider
London four-piece Mouth Ulcers have released their debut EP Silent Pictures, out now via LAB Records, accompanied by an official video for the title track.
Formed in 2025 by vocalist/guitarist Zak Watson, alongside Josephine Rose (guitar/vocals), Jamie-Lee Culver (bass) and David Zbirka (drums), the band draw on Joy Division, The Cure and Bauhaus, building a sound around thundering bass lines, wiry guitars and dark baritone vocals.
The band say of the EP: “Silent Pictures explores the first glimpse into the world of Mouth Ulcers. The EP started in July 2025 and the writing and recording finished early 2026, so as time passed each track naturally developed into having its voice and sound. Nostalgia, emotional suppression, vulnerability, and obsession are frequent themes throughout the EP, often accompanied by dark atmospheric tension within the music. It’s music for the dark nature that’s lurking beneath the ‘perfect’ world. It marks just the start of how we’d like to start our journey as a band and we hope everyone enjoys listening.”
The band made their live debut earlier this year with sold-out shows in the UK and the Netherlands, and are spending the summer on the festival circuit, including a sold-out headline show at London’s Paper Dress Vintage to mark the EP’s release.
EP Tracklisting
01 - Prevail
02 - Western Horror Story
03 - Space
04 - Silent Pictures
05 - Closer To You
06 - Satisfy
07 - A Perfect End
Live Dates
29 JUL - Paper Dress Vintage, London (UK) (sold-out)
14 AUG - District, Liverpool (UK)
29 AUG - Hit The City, Eindhoven (NL)
6 OCT - Sneaky Pete’s, Edinburgh (UK)
7 OCT - Beyond The Music, Manchester (UK)
17 OCT - Neighbourhood Festival, Manchester (UK)
29 OCT - They’re Gonna Be Big Festival, Paris (FR)
30 OCT - Grenswerk, Venlo (NL)
31 OCT - London Calling Festival, Amsterdam (NL)
6 NOV - Kentish Town Forum, London w/ The Mission (UK)
7 NOV - The Warehouse, Leeds (UK)
28 NOV - Post Punk Strikes Back Festival, Porto (PT)
8-11 JAN - Rockaway Beach Festival, Bognor Regis (UK)
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- 500 to Go: Join Under the Radar’s Summer Subscription Campaign (News) —
- Lava La Rue Shares New Single “Prince Of Bologna” (News) —
- Premiere: The Blood Arm Share “World Class Traveler” (News) —
- It Was Just an Accident [4K UHD] (Review) —
- Beck Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “In the Night” (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.