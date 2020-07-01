News

NZCA LINES Shares New Slow Jam “For Your Love” Pure Luxury Due Out July 10 via Memphis Industries

Photography by Aleksandra Kingo



NZCA LINES, the London-based project of Michael Lovett, is releasing a new album, Pure Luxury, on July 10 via Memphis Industries. Now he has shared another song from the album, “For Your Love,” a slow jam of sorts that’s backed by Barry White-esque strings. French/English composer Josephine Stephenson arranged the strings, which were recorded by The 12 Ensemble in London. The drums from Kwake Bass were also recorded in London, whereas Lovett worked with producer Bastien Doremus at Studio Ferber in Paris to record the piano and bass. Listen below.

Lovett had this to say about “For Your Love” in a press release: “‘For Your Love’ is about constructing a relationship across video screens, longing for intimacy with one another yet always one step removed, caught in the thrill of doing something completely irrational.”

Back in March NZCA LINES shared the album’s title track, “Pure Luxury,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared a colorful video for the song that had shades of Pulp’s classic video for “This Is Hardcore.” Lovett co-directed the video with his wife Alina Rancier. Then when the album was announced he shared a new song from it, “Real Good Time,” via a video for the track. “Real Good Time” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from it, “Prisoner of Love,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared a video for “Prisoner of Love.”

NZCA LINES previously announced a ticketed livestream concert, a virtual album release party, on July 15. Tickets only cost £6, but are limited, and are available here.

According to a press release “Real Good Time” surprisingly “channels concerns about agricultural chemicals and overpopulation.” Lovett sings: “It’s too late to save the bride/I guess she’ll just get buried alive/in waterfalls of pesticide/or gently suffocated by the groom/I just remembered how we die/I saw it on TV one time/But I guess we’ll just keep multiplying.”

Lovett had this to say about the song: “‘Real Good Time’ stars an unhinged narrator arriving uninvited to a scary dance party. As the sweat soaks through his polyester suit jacket he perceives a blizzard of nightmarish, hallucinogenic images depicting his unease with the world. Yet he soon realizes that, despite the darkness around us, we deserve to have a good time—to make the best with what we’re given.”

It’s not the only song on Pure Luxury inspired by environmental concerns: “Larsen” is about “the breaking up of the Larsen C ice shelf in 2017.”

Things have been fairly quiet for NZCA LINES since the release of his last album, 2016’s sophomore release, Infinite Summer, also released via Memphis Industries. Over the years Lovett has also performed in Metronomy’s touring band and performed on some of Christine and the Queens’ work.

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with NZCA LINES.

