News

All





NZCA LINES Shares New Song “Pure Luxury” New Single Out Now via Memphis Industries

Photography by Aleksandra Kingo



NZCA LINES, the London-based project of Michael Lovett, has shared a brand new song, “Pure Luxury.” The incredibly fun single was inspired by Lovett experiencing a Manhattan heatwave in February and is out now via Memphis Industries. Listen below. (Also above is one of the best press photos we’ve posted so far this year!)

Lovett had this to say about the song in a press release: “It’s a sadistic joyride set in penthouse suites where the gold trim hides a rotting plywood facade, muscle cars are bought with credit cards and barbed wire fences separate luxury resorts from the slums beyond their walls. The fantasy of attainment in a world that has no future.”

Things have been fairly quiet for NZCA LINES since the release of their last album, 2016’s sophomore release, Infinite Summer, also released via Memphis Industries. Over the years Lovett has also performed in Metronomy’s touring band and performed on some of Christine and the Queens’ work. A press release does say that a new NZCA LINES album is in the works.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.