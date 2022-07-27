Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) Announce Debut Album and Tour, Share Lead Single
I Walked With You A Ways Due Out October 14 via ANTI-, Watch the Video for "Problem With It"
Jul 27, 2022
Photography by Molly Matalon
Plains, a new duo consisting of Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) and Jess Williamson, have announced the release of their debut album, I Walked With You A Ways, which will be out on October 14 via ANTI-. They have also announced a tour in support of the album and have shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Problem With It.” View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Crutchfield states in a press release: “I’m thrilled to announce this new project and album. I’ve felt a connection to Jess’s songwriting and a kinship with her since we met years ago. Getting to lean into the influence of the music we both grew up with while also making something that feels very current and fresh to me was a great experience and I’m so happy to finally share it.”
Williamson adds: “Making this record with Katie was a deeply expansive experience for me as a songwriter. I really trust her ear and sensibilities, and she encouraged me to explore aspects of my songwriting that in the past I’ve shied away from. Katie’s support was so important for me as we wrote this album. We gave ourselves permission to lean into the music that raised us and write the kind of classic timeless songs that we both grew up singing along to. For me that was The Chicks and Dolly Parton, and having a place to channel those influences was an absolute blast. My hope with Plains was to tap into something Universal. I love the album we made, and I’m so excited to play it live.”
I Walked With You A Ways was produced by Brad Cook. Williamson’s most recent album, Sorceress, came out in 2020 via Mexican Summer. Waxahatchee recently collaborated with country artist Wynonna on the song “Other Side.”
I Walked With You A Ways Tracklist:
1. Summer Sun
2. Problem With It
3. Line of Sight
4. Abeline
5. Hurricane
6. Bellafatima
7. Last 2 On Earth
8. Easy
9. No Record of Wrongs
10. I Walked With You A Ways
Plains 2022 North American Tour Dates:
Fri Oct 21: Seattle WA @ The Neptune Theatre
Sat Oct 22: Portland OR @ Revolution Hall
Mon Oct 24: Sonoma CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery
Tue Oct 25: San Francisco CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Wed Oct 26: Los Angeles CA @ Belasco Theater
Fri Oct 28: Pioneertown CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
Sat Oct 29: Phoenix AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
Mon Oct 31: Dallas TX @ Studio at The Factory
Tue Nov 1: Austin TX @ Scoot Inn
Thu Nov 3: New Orleans LA @ Tipitina’s
Fri Nov 4: Birmingham AL @ Saturn
Sat Nov 5: Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
Sun Nov 6: Atlanta GA @ Variety Playhouse
Mon Nov 7: Saxapahaw NC @ Haw River Ballroom
Wed Nov 9: Washington DC @ The Howard Theatre
Thu Nov 10: Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer
Fri Nov 11: New York NY @ Webster Hall
Sat Nov 12: Jersey City NJ @ White Eagle Hall
Sun Nov 13: Boston MA @ Royale
Tue Nov 15: Toronto ON @ Danforth Music Hall
Wed Nov 16: Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre
Thu Nov 17: Chicago IL @ Vic Theatre
Fri Nov 18: Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue
Sat Nov 19: Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theater
**All dates w/ MJ Lenderman.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Wild Pink Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video For Title Track “ILYSM” (News) — Wild Pink, J Mascis, Julien Baker, Ryley Walker
- Daniele Luppi and Cigarettes After Sex’s Greg Gonzalez Announce EP, Share Video for Lead Single (News) — Daniele Luppi, Cigarettes After Sex
- Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) Announce Debut Album and Tour, Share Lead Single (News) — Plains, Jess Williamson, Waxahatchee
- George FitzGerald Shares New SOAK Collaboration “Rainbows and Dreams,” Announces Tour Dates (News) — George FitzGerald, SOAK
- Resurrection (Review) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.