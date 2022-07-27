News

Plains (Waxahatchee & Jess Williamson) Announce Debut Album and Tour, Share Lead Single I Walked With You A Ways Due Out October 14 via ANTI-, Watch the Video for "Problem With It"

Photography by Molly Matalon



Plains, a new duo consisting of Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) and Jess Williamson, have announced the release of their debut album, I Walked With You A Ways, which will be out on October 14 via ANTI-. They have also announced a tour in support of the album and have shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Problem With It.” View the video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Crutchfield states in a press release: “I’m thrilled to announce this new project and album. I’ve felt a connection to Jess’s songwriting and a kinship with her since we met years ago. Getting to lean into the influence of the music we both grew up with while also making something that feels very current and fresh to me was a great experience and I’m so happy to finally share it.”

Williamson adds: “Making this record with Katie was a deeply expansive experience for me as a songwriter. I really trust her ear and sensibilities, and she encouraged me to explore aspects of my songwriting that in the past I’ve shied away from. Katie’s support was so important for me as we wrote this album. We gave ourselves permission to lean into the music that raised us and write the kind of classic timeless songs that we both grew up singing along to. For me that was The Chicks and Dolly Parton, and having a place to channel those influences was an absolute blast. My hope with Plains was to tap into something Universal. I love the album we made, and I’m so excited to play it live.”

I Walked With You A Ways was produced by Brad Cook. Williamson’s most recent album, Sorceress, came out in 2020 via Mexican Summer. Waxahatchee recently collaborated with country artist Wynonna on the song “Other Side.”

I Walked With You A Ways Tracklist:

1. Summer Sun

2. Problem With It

3. Line of Sight

4. Abeline

5. Hurricane

6. Bellafatima

7. Last 2 On Earth

8. Easy

9. No Record of Wrongs

10. I Walked With You A Ways

Plains 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Fri Oct 21: Seattle WA @ The Neptune Theatre

Sat Oct 22: Portland OR @ Revolution Hall

Mon Oct 24: Sonoma CA @ Gundlach Bundschu Winery

Tue Oct 25: San Francisco CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Wed Oct 26: Los Angeles CA @ Belasco Theater

Fri Oct 28: Pioneertown CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

Sat Oct 29: Phoenix AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Mon Oct 31: Dallas TX @ Studio at The Factory

Tue Nov 1: Austin TX @ Scoot Inn

Thu Nov 3: New Orleans LA @ Tipitina’s

Fri Nov 4: Birmingham AL @ Saturn

Sat Nov 5: Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

Sun Nov 6: Atlanta GA @ Variety Playhouse

Mon Nov 7: Saxapahaw NC @ Haw River Ballroom

Wed Nov 9: Washington DC @ The Howard Theatre

Thu Nov 10: Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

Fri Nov 11: New York NY @ Webster Hall

Sat Nov 12: Jersey City NJ @ White Eagle Hall

Sun Nov 13: Boston MA @ Royale

Tue Nov 15: Toronto ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Wed Nov 16: Detroit MI @ Majestic Theatre

Thu Nov 17: Chicago IL @ Vic Theatre

Fri Nov 18: Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue

Sat Nov 19: Kansas City MO @ Uptown Theater

**All dates w/ MJ Lenderman.

