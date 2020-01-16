News

Porridge Radio Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Sweet” Every Bad Due Out March 13 via Secretly Canadian

Photography by El Hardwick



Porridge Radio, a band from Brighton, England fronted by Dana Margolin, have announced a new album, Every Bad, and have shared a new song from it, "Sweet," via a video for the track. Every Bad is due out March 13 via Secretly Canadian. It includes "Lilac," a song the band shared via a video in December that was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Check out the Sam Hiscox-directed "Sweet" video below, followed by the album's tracklist and cover art, as well as the band's upcoming tour dates (including two newly announced dates in Los Angeles and Brooklyn).

Margolin had this to say about "Sweet" in a press release: "'Sweet' is a song about holding grudges and learning how to have fun and letting go of an old version of yourself. I was feeling light-hearted when I wrote it, but when we came together to play it as a band, it suddenly felt really dramatic and exciting. When we play it live, the energy in the room always feels really intense, and then suddenly we just explode altogether and it always feels really good."

Margolin started Porridge Radio as a bedroom recording project, before enlisting the rest of the band: bassist Maddie Ryall, keyboardist Georgie Stott, and drummer Sam Yardley. A press release bills Every Bad as the band's debut album, although in 2016 Porridge Radio did self-release the lo-fi album Rice, Pasta and Other Fillers, apparently recorded in a garden shed.

Every Bad Tracklist:

01 "Born Confused"

02 "Sweet"

03 "Don't Ask Me Twice"

04 "Long"

05 "Nephews"

06 "Pop Song"

07 "Give Take"

08 "Lilac"

09 "Circling"

10 "(Something)"

11 "Homecoming Song"

Porridge Radio Tour Dates:

Tue. January 14 - London, UK @ The Lexington

Thu. Feb. 27 - Sat. Feb. 29 - Oslo, NO @ Larm Festival

Mon. March 16 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

Fri. March 17 - Sat. March 22 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

Sun. March 23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

Thu. March 26 - Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

Fri. March 27 - Liverpool, UK @ Studio 2

Sat. March 28 - Bristol, UK @ Ritual Union Festival

Sun. March 29 - Glasgow, UK @ Glad Café

Tue. March 31 - Sheffield, UK @ Record Junkee

Wed. April 1 - London, UK @ Colours

Fri. April 3 - Hastings, UK @ Marina Fountain

Sat. April 4 - Brighton, UK @ The Westhill Hall

Fri. May 22 - Sun. May 24 - Totnes, UK @ Sea Change Festival

