Premiere: Heaven For Real Share New Single “Energy Bar” New LP, Energy Bar is Out September 16 via Mint Records

Photography by Phil Higdon



Early this year, Toronto-based art rock band Heaven For Real returned with a new EP, Sweet Rose Green Winter Desk Top Tell This Side Autumn Of The Fighter Hot In A Cool Way. The EP was the first new material since the band’s 2016 debut record, Kill Your Memory, and seems to have been the beginning of a prolific new era for the band. This summer they shared another new single, “Slow Clap,” along with news of their forthcoming sophomore album, Energy Bar, before following last month with another track, “Do Your Worst,” Today, the band have shared their latest single, “Energy Bar,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Energy Bar” acts as a brilliant showcase for the effortless chemistry between twin brothers Mark and J. Scott Grundy, a seamless central pairing that is bolstered by the tense nervous energy of drummer Natan Doucet and dreamy tones of synth player Cher Hann. The Grundy brothers lay down a flurry of wiry guitar lines, crafting a frenzied take on jangle pop that somehow balances darting energy with feathery dream pop melodies. The track is luscious and inviting, yet it also retains a jagged edge that only makes the results more enchanting.

Speaking about the track, Mark Grundy says, “‘Can You Believe It?’ is one of the great intangible/rhetorical questions - the asker could be talking about a world-ending climate disaster or a BOGO sale - it is the title track as we felt like it encapsulated a lot of the asking and the feelings associated with this record.”

Check out the song and accompanying lyric video below. Energy Bar is out everywhere on September 16th via Mint Records.

