Premiere: Jaguar Sun Shares New Single “Midnight Man” New LP All We've Ever Known Coming June 24th on Born Losers Records





Jaguar Sun is the new folk-tinged dream pop act from Ontario-based mult-instrumentalist Chris Minielly. Since debuting in 2020 with his LP, This Empty Town, Minielly has been hard at work crafting his follow-up, All We’ve Ever Known, due out June 24th on Philly indie label, Born Losers Records. Today, he’s also shared the lead single from the record, “Midnight Man,” out February 18th and premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Midnight Man” is a nostalgic acoustic gem, awash in the warm glow of fond memories. The simple chiming guitar lines, laid-back delivery, and understated percussion initially recall stripped-back indie folk and breezy summer nights, but with the chorus, the instrumental unfurls into a work of dreamy kaleidoscopic beauty. Twinkling keys and watery synths add new depth to the track’s shimmering melody, melding its reflective core with an intoxicating hazy pop element. The accompanying video captures this same balance of nostalgia and psychedelia, with Minielly’s warm summer footage gradually becoming more distorted until it’s simply a dizzying wash of color.

As Miniellly describes, “‘Midnight Man’ is an introspective song about relationship nostalgia and old vices. A nod to those midnight summer walks where all you can do is think back on old memories and think about where you’ll be tomorrow.”

Check out the song and video below. All We’ve Ever Known is out June 24th via Born Losers Records. Pre-order the album here.

