Premiere: King of Foxes Share New Video for “Only Here On Loan”

Over the years, Canadian indie singer/songwriter Olivia Street has amassed a growing catalog of layered and emotive indie rock with two records under her belt as her moniker, King of Foxes. In the fall of this year, she’s set to return with another new record, Twilight Of The Empire. Street has already teased the record with a series of singles this year, including “Seven Years,” “Doomed to Repeat,” and Swimming in the Undertow.”

Most recently, she released her latest single “Only Here On Loan,” and today she’s shared the track’s accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

Street truly lets her pop prowess shine with “Only Here On Loan,” crafting a playful retro pop number with catchy piano hooks and sugary vocal melodies. Musically, it wouldn’t sound out of place as a forgotten radio pop hit, but beneath the nostalgic sheen and upbeat rhythms, the track also sports a reflective bent as Street muses on how the things we love inevitably fade into memory一 “I know, I know/All the things we love, we have to learn to let them go/I know, I know/All the things we love are only here on loan.”

As Street describes, The track is “about impermanence, and the very human condition of achieving perspective only as events recede into the past. When it comes to writing lyrics, I love finding universality in the specifics. I hope that people see themselves in the song—we’re all hurtling through space on a rock together, trying to hold on to what we think we know. There is beauty in realizing that nothing really belongs to us, that everything we have is ‘only here on loan.’”

Meanwhile, the accompanying video finds Street working with Canadian theatre and drag legend Darrin Hagen. Street says of the video, “Working with the one-and-only Darrin Hagen on this video was an absolute dream. I’ve been a huge admirer of his work in the theatre world for years, and when he approached me about doing a video together, of course I said yes immediately. “

Check out the song and video below. Twilight Of The Empire is due out later this year.

