Premiere: Kyle Morgan Shares New single “Ransom The Captive Heart”

Next month, Queens-based singer/songwriter Kyle Morgan is set to share his new full-length record, Younger At Most Everything. The new record is the first he has released under his full name after previously recording three records as Starcrossed Losers. But though the name has changed, his marriage of Americana, alt country, folk, and dusty rock and roll remains just as sharp. His latest record, as he describes, is a map of Morgan’s spiritual evolution, from growing up in evangelical Christianity to his present search for meaning and healing.

Morgan has already shared the record’s lead single, “Do You Still Have Some Fight In You,” and today he’s back with his latest follow-up, “Ransom The Captive Heart,” premiering with Under the Radar.

‘Ransom The Captive Heart’ is a winding folk beauty, gently unfurling over Morgan’s acoustic strums and pastoral piano accents. However, the relaxed rambling pace belies the pain and searching at the center of the track. Morgan returns to the celestial imagery of angels and demons which defined his early life, bringing them to the fore as he explores the pain and compromises of his adulthood一“It’s a tragedy that’s played in two parts / Act I: sell your soul to feel free / Act II: buy it back at an outrageous fee / Spend eternity waiting for an Act III that never comes.”

Morgan says of the track, “I wasn’t really sure what “Ransom The Captive Heart” was all about while writing it. More than subject matter or meaning, it was language and the sounds of words that guided me through its composition. I often find that without some concrete piece of reality or experience anchoring me in the songwriting process, my mind unconsciously gravitates back to the Christian mythology I was reared on and which I’ve spent most my adult life alternatively running from and returning to in dizzying pendulum motions. Listening now, I hear a song of resignation, a reluctant recognition that the constant striving to attain redemption, salvation, enlightenment (whatever you call it) is the very thing keeping me from the freedom I long for.”

Check out the song below. Younger At Most Everything is coming February 25th via Team Love Records.