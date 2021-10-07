Premiere: Local H Shares Cover of Prince’s “When Doves Cry”

News

Over the course of the pandemic, there has been no lack of excellent covers coming as bands were locked at home. Illinois alt rock duo Local H has been no exception. The band released their latest album, Lifers, just as the lockdowns began, so, instead of touring, the duo recorded their own handful of covers, collected in their new LP, Local H’s Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3. The record is the third in their covers album series, with Awesome Mix-Tape #1 arriving in 2010 and Awesome Mix-Tape #2 arriving in 2014.

The full album drops tomorrow, but ahead of its release the band has shared one last track一their cover of Prince’s “When Doves Cry,” premiering with Under the Radar.

The Local H cover strips away Prince’s inimitable introductory guitar soloing, sparse electronic presentation, and dazzling pop synths, instead turning the track into a churning, propulsive alt rock offering. Scott Lucas’s grungey vocals and ragged layers of guitar interlock with some irresistible drumming from Ryan Harding, putting a jagged visceral spin on the pop classic.

Lucas says of the track, “In May of last year, I was at home watching the riots in Minneapolis after George Floyd — and I love that city so much. So many great clubs. So many great bands. So many friends there. And I was worried about all of them. I grabbed my guitar and the first thing that came out was Prince. Obviously.”

Check out the cover below and watch for Local H’s Awesome Quarantine Mix-Tape #3, coming tomorrow October 8th via Brutal Panda Records. Local H is also in the midst of their 2021 tour supporting fellow ‘90s veterans Soul Asylum. You can check out their tour dates below as well.

Fri, OCT 8 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

Sat, OCT 9 - Rye Room - Lincoln, NE

Mon, OCT 11 - recordBar - Kansas City, MO

Tue, OCT 12 - Blueberry Hill - St Louis, MO

Wed, OCT 13 - Diamond Pub - Louisville, KY

Fri, OCT 15 - The Evening Muse - Charlotte, NC

Sat, OCT 16 - New Brookland Tavern - Columbus, SC

Mon, OCT 18 - The Social - Orlando, FL

Tue, OCT 19 - Jack Rabbits Live - Jacksonville, FL

Fri, OCT 22 - Central Park - Atlanta, GA^

Sun, OCT 24 - A&R Music Bar - Columbus, OH

Tue, OCT 26 - Geraldine's - Chicopee, MA

Wed, OCT 27 - LPR - New York, NY

Fri, OCT 29 - Metro Gallery - Baltimore, MD

Sat OCT 30 - Kung Fu Necktie - Philadelphia, PA

Tue, NOV 2 - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI

Wed, NOV 3 - Shank Hall - Milwaukee, WI

Thu, NOV 4 - Metro - Chicago, IL

^Shaky Knees Festival