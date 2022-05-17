News

Premiere: Moxyblossom Share New Single “Tin Can On A String” “Tin Can On A String” is Coming May 18th via Dangerbird’s Microdose Series

Photography by Lily Snider



Moxyblossom is a rising songwriting duo from Evelyn Cormier and Jacob Snider. Working via a series of long-distance Facetime calls, the pair craft stirring minimalist indie pop, highlighting Cormier’s sparse vocals and Snider’s crystalline arrangements. They’ve coined their combination simply as “emotional pop.” The band previously self-released a string of singles last year, and this year they joined with Dangerbird Records for a pair of singles in their Microdose series.

Last month, the pair debuted the first of the two singles, “Did You Feel That,” and today they’re back with their second release, “Tin Can On A String,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Even among Moxyblossom’s growing catalog of emotional pop, “Tin Can on a String” is especially stark and intimate. Cormier and Snider’s vocals are glassy and gorgeous, interlocking into sweet harmonies above a sparse piano loop and swells of mellotron flutes. Meanwhile, the lyrics look into the distant past, unable to recognize an old self after a life-changing failed relationship. The resulting track is equally haunting and alluring, a work of ruminative beauty that stuns even in its quietest moments.

The band explains of the track, “‘Tin Can On A String’ might be our most intimate song. The melody and piano are like a music box, inviting and strange. The song is about metamorphosis, and the haunting feeling of not being able to recognize yourself. We took inspiration from a car accident Jacob was in, and in the aftermath someone’s voice on the phone sounded incredibly far away, like a tin can on a string. It’s a metaphor that we both resonated with, and built the rest of the song around it.”

Check out the song below. “Tin Can On a String” is out tomorrow via Dangerbird Records.

<p>