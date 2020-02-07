News

Premiere: Paper Idol Announces New EP, Shares Lead Single “I’m Fantastic” Money for Flowers Due out Spring 2020 via Lowly





Los Angeles-based indie electro-popper Paper Idol (aka Matan KG) has shared their lead single "I'm Fantastic" off their forthcoming EP, Money For Flowers, due out Spring 2020 via Lowly Records, and we are pleased to premiere it. The track builds itself from a sonic architecture of a 90's hip-hop sounding breakbeat with bright piano chords before collapsing into a dubstep chorus that wryly points fun at the conversations on wellness that pervade our culture. Check out the track, as well as the album cover, tracklist, and tour dates below.

On the making of the track, KG had this to say in a statement to Under the Radar: "I grew up in Wisconsin, and in the precious few hot summer months it was a family sin to stay indoors on the weekends. In third grade, I wanted to do nothing more than play Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 on my gamecube. Like many other kids in the 00s, I hated the "get some fresh air!" plea from my parents, so I wrote this protest song in honor of my younger self."

Money for Flowers Tracklist:

01. I'm Fantastic

02. Money For Flowers

03. Ready For Love

04. Chigasaki Warriors

Paper Idol Tour Dates:

2/06 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

3/04 - Seattle, WA - Belltown Yacht Club

3/05 - Portland, OR - Hydration House

3/07 - Reno, NV - The Loving Cup

