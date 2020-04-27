News

Run the Jewels Burn Money and Celebrate As Capitalism Dies in the Video for “Ooh LA LA” Run the Jewels 4 Due Out At Some Point





Run the Jewels (the duo of Killer Mike and El-P) shared a new song, “Ooh LA LA,” last month. Now they have shared a video for the song in which they party in a city’s downtown area to celebrate the end of capitalize, burning money and credit cards in the process. Brian and Vanessa Beletic directed the video, which was shot early last month just before the COVID-19 quarantine took over the country. The song features DJ Premier and Greg Nice, who also appear in the video (as does Rage Against the Machine frontman Zack de la Rocha). Watch it below.

Run the Jewels collectively had this to say about the video in a press release:

“We shot this video only a few weeks before the pandemic hit with no clue as to what the future held. The fact that we got the chance to do it is damn near miraculous in hindsight. In conceptualizing the video with our friends Brian and Vanessa Beletic we imagined the world on the day that the age old struggle of class was finally over. A day that humanity, empathy, and community were victorious over the forces that would separate us based on arbitrary systems created by man. This video is a fantasy of waking up on a day that there is no monetary system, no dividing line, no false construct to tell our fellow man that they are less or more than anyone else. Not that people are without but that the whole meaning of money has vanished. That we have somehow solved our self created caste system and can now start fresh with love, hope and celebration. It's a dream of humanity's V-DAY... and the party we know would pop off.”

The band also shared another new song, “The Yankee and the Brave (ep. 4),” in March.

The band’s new album, Run the Jewels 4, is expected at some point this year. Run the Jewels 4 will be the band’s fourth album, the follow-up to the appropriately titled RTJ3 (aka Run the Jewels 3), which officially came out in January 2017 (but technically it dropped a little early, in late December 2016).

