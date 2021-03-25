 Sons of Raphael Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Revolution” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 25th, 2021  
Sons of Raphael Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Revolution”

Full-Throated Messianic Homage Due Out May 21 via Because Music

Mar 25, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Sons of Raphael (the duo of brothers Loral and Ronnel Raphael) have announced their debut album, Full-Throated Messianic Homage, which is set for release on May 21 via Because Music. They have also shared a video for a new song from the album titled “Revolution.” Check out the W.I.Z. directed video below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album.

Full-Throated Messianic Homage was mixed by the late French DJ/producer Philippe Zdar of Cassius. Previously released songs from the album are “Siren Music” and “He Who Makes the Morning Darkness.”

A press release describes the album as such: “The album is an endless futuristic wall of sound built on classical orchestral arrangements contrasted with fuzz machines and modular synthesizers. Beneath this inviting exterior is a debut which is a four-part hymn to life, death, sin, love and resurrection.”

Full Throated Messianic Homage Tracklist:

1. Revolution
2. He Who Makes The Morning Darkness
3. Siren Music
4. On Dreams That Are Sent By God
5. Devil Devil
6. Yeah Yeah Yeah
7. Oh Momma
8. I Sing Songs For The Dead
9. Let’s All Get Dead Together
10. The Sand Dunes Lift Up

