Sons of Raphael Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Revolution” Full-Throated Messianic Homage Due Out May 21 via Because Music





Sons of Raphael (the duo of brothers Loral and Ronnel Raphael) have announced their debut album, Full-Throated Messianic Homage, which is set for release on May 21 via Because Music. They have also shared a video for a new song from the album titled “Revolution.” Check out the W.I.Z. directed video below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album.

Full-Throated Messianic Homage was mixed by the late French DJ/producer Philippe Zdar of Cassius. Previously released songs from the album are “Siren Music” and “He Who Makes the Morning Darkness.”

A press release describes the album as such: “The album is an endless futuristic wall of sound built on classical orchestral arrangements contrasted with fuzz machines and modular synthesizers. Beneath this inviting exterior is a debut which is a four-part hymn to life, death, sin, love and resurrection.”

Full Throated Messianic Homage Tracklist:

1. Revolution

2. He Who Makes The Morning Darkness

3. Siren Music

4. On Dreams That Are Sent By God

5. Devil Devil

6. Yeah Yeah Yeah

7. Oh Momma

8. I Sing Songs For The Dead

9. Let’s All Get Dead Together

10. The Sand Dunes Lift Up

