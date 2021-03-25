Sons of Raphael Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Revolution”
Full-Throated Messianic Homage Due Out May 21 via Because Music
Sons of Raphael (the duo of brothers Loral and Ronnel Raphael) have announced their debut album, Full-Throated Messianic Homage, which is set for release on May 21 via Because Music. They have also shared a video for a new song from the album titled “Revolution.” Check out the W.I.Z. directed video below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album.
Full-Throated Messianic Homage was mixed by the late French DJ/producer Philippe Zdar of Cassius. Previously released songs from the album are “Siren Music” and “He Who Makes the Morning Darkness.”
A press release describes the album as such: “The album is an endless futuristic wall of sound built on classical orchestral arrangements contrasted with fuzz machines and modular synthesizers. Beneath this inviting exterior is a debut which is a four-part hymn to life, death, sin, love and resurrection.”
Full Throated Messianic Homage Tracklist:
1. Revolution
2. He Who Makes The Morning Darkness
3. Siren Music
4. On Dreams That Are Sent By God
5. Devil Devil
6. Yeah Yeah Yeah
7. Oh Momma
8. I Sing Songs For The Dead
9. Let’s All Get Dead Together
10. The Sand Dunes Lift Up
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Du Blonde Shares New Song “Pull the Plug” (News) — Du Blonde, Beth Jeans Houghton
- Sons of Raphael Announce Debut Album, Share Video for New Song “Revolution” (News) — Sons of Raphael
- Premiere: Jimmy Montague Debuts New Single, “Always You” (News) — Jimmy Montague
- Azure Ray Announce First Album in Over 10 Years, Share Lead Single “Remedy” (News) — Azure Ray, Orenda Fink, Maria Taylor
- Listen to New 4AD Covers From Future Islands, Jenny Hval, Bradford Cox, and Dry Cleaning (News) — Future Islands, Colourbox, Lush, Jenny Hval, Dry Cleaning, Grimes, Bradford Cox, The Breeders
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.