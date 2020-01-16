News

Spinning Coin Share Video For New Song “Ghosting” Hyacinth Due Out February 21 via Geographic Music





Glasgow, Scotland-formed indie guitar-pop four-piece Spinning Coin are releasing their sophomore album, Hyacinth, on February 21 via Geographic Music, an imprint of Domino spearheaded by the Scottish band The Pastels. Now they have shared another song from it, "Ghosting," via a video for the track. Watch the Sean Nicholas Savage-directed video below.

The band's Sean Armstrong, who wrote the song, had this to say about it: "It was written in the small hours of a morning in my cockroach-infested flat in Glasgow, on the day that I was to move out. I hadn't packed any of my things but stayed up all night sitting on the floor screaming into a microphone, drinking instant coffee. In the late am when my friends came to help me move, I still hadn't put anything into boxes or slept, and was faint and dehydrated; but had written the first version of this song."

Spinning Coin formed in Scotland, but Armstrong and fellow member Rachel Taylor have since left Glasgow for Berlin. Hyacinth is the follow-up to 2017's debut album, Permo.

