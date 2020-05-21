Squid Release New Single “Broadcaster”
Sludge Limited Edition Vinyl out June 26 via Warp
Brighton, England-based Squid have shared a new single, “Broadcaster.” The song is the other side to their recently released single “Sludge” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). A limited edition vinyl pressing of the double A-side single and an extended version of “Broadcaster” will be released June 26 via their new label, Warp. Listen to “Broadcaster” below.
“Broadcaster” begins with an arpeggiated synth sequence written by Arthur Leadbetter (keyboards/strings/percussion) while the rest of the gang was on a hike. The song eventually explodes with fast-paced drums, a delightful cowbell, a rampant bass over lead singer Ollie Judge’s screams of “when I’m lying.”
“Lyrically the track was inspired by the visual artist Naim June Paik and his TV Garden installation,” Judge says in a press release. “I thought it blurred the lines between a dystopian and utopian vision. I imagined what it must be like living synonymously amongst nature and technology in the most literal way I could imagine, with TVs towering over me amongst forests.”
In addition to the newly released track, Squid has also released a fan-sourced panoramic lyric video for “Sludge,” which is also below.
The new songs follow the Town Centre EP, which the band released last fall via Dan Carey’s Speedy Wunderground. Previously Squid shared the EP’s seven-and-a-half minutes long “The Cleaner,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from Town Centre, “Match Bet,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.
The band features Ollie Judge (drums, lead vocals), Louis Borlase (guitars, vocals), Arthur Leadbetter (keyboards, strings), Laurie Nankivell (bass, brass), and Anton Pearson (guitars, vocals).
