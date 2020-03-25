News

Squid Share New Song “Sludge” Band Has Also Signed to Warp

Photography by Alex McCullough



Promising new Brighton, England-formed five-piece Squid have signed to Warp and shared their first single for the iconic British label, “Sludge.” The track was produced by Dan Carey and has its origins from a soundcheck when Squid supported Wire. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

“Sludge” follows the Town Centre EP, which the band released last fall via Dan Carey’s Speedy Wunderground. Previously Squid shared the EP’s seven-and-a-half minutes long “The Cleaner,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from Town Centre, “Match Bet,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.

The band features Ollie Judge (drums, lead vocals), Louis Borlase (guitars, vocals), Arthur Leadbetter (keyboards, strings), Laurie Nankivell (bass, brass), and Anton Pearson (guitars, vocals). The band have a post-punk sound, with comparisons to Talking Heads and Television fairly warranted.

Squid Tour Dates:

Tue. April 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena with Foals

Fri. April 17 - Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique

Sat. May 16 - Leicester, UK @ Wide Eyed

Sun. May 17 - Dublin, IE @ Eastbound

Sun. May 24 - Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique

Sat. May 30 - Neustelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

Wed. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

Fri. June 5 - London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival

Fri. June 12 - Sun. June 14 - Bergen, NL @ Best Kept Secret

Fri. June 12 - Sun. June 14 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

Wed. July 1 - Roskilde, DE @ Roskilde Festival

Sat. July 4 - Belfort, FR @ Eurockeennes

Wed. July 22 - London, UK @ Scala (RESCHEDULED)

Thu. Aug 6 - Haldern Rees, DE @ Haldern Pop

Mon. Aug 10 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs

Wed. Aug 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar

Fri. Aug 14 - Oya, SE @ Oya Festivalen

Wed. Aug. 19 - Sun. Aug. 23 - Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura

Mon. Aug. 24 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk (RESCHEDULED)

Tue. Sept. 1 - Bedford, UK @ Bedford Esquires (RESCHEDULED)

Thu. Sept. 3 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners (RESCHEDULED)

Thu. Sept. 3 - Sun. Sept. 6 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival

Tue. Sept. 8 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon (RESCHEDULED)

Wed. Sept. 9 - York, UK @ The Crescent (RESCHEDULED)

Thu. Sept. 10 - Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club (RESCHEDULED)

Sat. Sept. 12 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel (matinee) (RESCHEDULED)

Sat. Sept. 12 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel (evening) (RESCHEDULED)

Sun. Sept. 13 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall (RESCHEDULED)

Mon. Sept. 14 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny (RESCHEDULED)

Wed. Sept. 16 - Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre (RESCHEDULED)

Thu. Nov. 5 - Reykjavík, IS @ Iceland Airwaves

