Squid Share New Song “Sludge”
Band Has Also Signed to Warp
Mar 25, 2020
Photography by Alex McCullough
Promising new Brighton, England-formed five-piece Squid have signed to Warp and shared their first single for the iconic British label, “Sludge.” The track was produced by Dan Carey and has its origins from a soundcheck when Squid supported Wire. Listen below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.
“Sludge” follows the Town Centre EP, which the band released last fall via Dan Carey’s Speedy Wunderground. Previously Squid shared the EP’s seven-and-a-half minutes long “The Cleaner,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from Town Centre, “Match Bet,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week.
The band features Ollie Judge (drums, lead vocals), Louis Borlase (guitars, vocals), Arthur Leadbetter (keyboards, strings), Laurie Nankivell (bass, brass), and Anton Pearson (guitars, vocals). The band have a post-punk sound, with comparisons to Talking Heads and Television fairly warranted.
Squid Tour Dates:
Tue. April 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena with Foals
Fri. April 17 - Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique
Sat. May 16 - Leicester, UK @ Wide Eyed
Sun. May 17 - Dublin, IE @ Eastbound
Sun. May 24 - Paris, FR @ Villette Sonique
Sat. May 30 - Neustelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival
Wed. June 3 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
Fri. June 5 - London, UK @ Wide Awake Festival
Fri. June 12 - Sun. June 14 - Bergen, NL @ Best Kept Secret
Fri. June 12 - Sun. June 14 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival
Wed. July 1 - Roskilde, DE @ Roskilde Festival
Sat. July 4 - Belfort, FR @ Eurockeennes
Wed. July 22 - London, UK @ Scala (RESCHEDULED)
Thu. Aug 6 - Haldern Rees, DE @ Haldern Pop
Mon. Aug 10 - Prague, CZ @ Underdogs
Wed. Aug 12 - Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Skybar
Fri. Aug 14 - Oya, SE @ Oya Festivalen
Wed. Aug. 19 - Sun. Aug. 23 - Coura, PT @ Paredes de Coura
Mon. Aug. 24 - Brighton, UK @ Chalk (RESCHEDULED)
Tue. Sept. 1 - Bedford, UK @ Bedford Esquires (RESCHEDULED)
Thu. Sept. 3 - Southampton, UK @ Joiners (RESCHEDULED)
Thu. Sept. 3 - Sun. Sept. 6 - Salisbury, UK @ End of the Road Festival
Tue. Sept. 8 - Birmingham, UK @ Castle and Falcon (RESCHEDULED)
Wed. Sept. 9 - York, UK @ The Crescent (RESCHEDULED)
Thu. Sept. 10 - Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club (RESCHEDULED)
Sat. Sept. 12 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel (matinee) (RESCHEDULED)
Sat. Sept. 12 - Manchester, UK @ The White Hotel (evening) (RESCHEDULED)
Sun. Sept. 13 - Edinburgh, UK @ Summerhall (RESCHEDULED)
Mon. Sept. 14 - Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny (RESCHEDULED)
Wed. Sept. 16 - Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre (RESCHEDULED)
Thu. Nov. 5 - Reykjavík, IS @ Iceland Airwaves
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.