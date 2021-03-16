News

Squid Share New Song “Paddling” Bright Green Field Due Out May 7 via Warp





Brighton, England based five-piece Squid have shared a new single titled “Paddling.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Bright Green Field, which will be out on May 7 via Warp. Listen below.

Squid collectively talk about the concept behind the song in a press release: “Written from two different perspectives, ‘Paddling’ is a song about the dichotomy between simple pleasures and decadent consumerism. Recounting a familiar scene from The Wind in the Willows, the song reminds us that although we are humans, we are ultimately animals that are driven by both modern and primal instincts, leading to vanity and machismo around us in the everyday.”

In January, the band released the single “Narrator” upon announcement of the album. “Narrator” made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week.

The band features Ollie Judge (drums, lead vocals), Louis Borlase (guitars, vocals), Arthur Leadbetter (keyboards, strings), Laurie Nankivell (bass, brass), and Anton Pearson (guitars, vocals). Dan Carey produced the album.

Judge writes most of the band’s lyrics and had this to say about Bright Green Field in a previous press release: “This album has created an imaginary cityscape. The tracks illustrate the places, events and architecture that exist within it. Previous releases were playful and concerned with characters, whereas this album is darker and more concerned with place—the emotional depth of the music has deepened.”

They released their Town Centre EP back in 2019 on Dan Carey’s Speedy Wunderground.

