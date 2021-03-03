 St. Vincent Teases New Song “Pay Your Way In Pain” With ’70s-Inspired Trailer | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
St. Vincent Teases New Song “Pay Your Way In Pain” With ’70s-Inspired Trailer

Daddy’s Home Potentially Due Out May 14 on Loma Vista

Mar 02, 2021 By Joey Arnone
St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has been busy promoting her upcoming album Daddy’s Home, which is allegedly set to be released on May 14 via Loma Vista. Last week, a series of ’70s-inspired posters were put up across New York City which announced the album’s release, and last night, Clark shared a teaser video for an upcoming song titled “Pay Your Way In Pain.” The video, stylized like a ’70s film trailer, features a phone number at the end which, if called, leads to a phone advertisement for the song. Both the video and phone ad feature sparse clips from the song. Watch the video, which Clark shared via social media, below.

In an interview with The New Cue, Clark described the upcoming album as “the sound of being down and out Downtown in New York, 1973. Glamour that hasn’t slept for three days.”

Clark’s most recent album as St. Vincent, MASSEDUCTION, came out in 2017 on Loma Vista, and made it to #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2017 list.

