St. Vincent Potentially Announces New Album via Outdoor Advertisements Daddy’s Home Might Be Due Out May 14 via Loma Vista

Photography by Pamela Neal



St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) has potentially announced a new album. Photos of outside advertisements for the album have showed up on social media and Reddit. If they are to be believed, the album is titled Daddy’s Home and is due out May 14 via Loma Vista. It seems that an official announcement will soon be forthcoming. In the meantime, check out the ad below.

In an interview late last year with British print magazine MOJO, as reported by Stereogum, Clark said of the album: “[It’s] a tectonic shift. I felt I had gone as far as I could possibly go with angularity. I was interested in going back to the music I’ve listened to more than any other—Stevie Wonder records from the early ’70s, Sly And The Family Stone. I studied at the feet of those masters.”

The Canadian music website and magazine Exclaim! has also reported on the ads for the new album.

St. Vincent’s last full on studio album was 2017’s MASSEDUCTION. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.

I’m so happy! 😭 finally new St. Vincent music! Too bad I won’t be able to see her tour for a while. pic.twitter.com/hksgm16vCA — Laura (@LauraNeuzeth) February 24, 2021

