Sufjan Stevens and Lowell Brams Share Video for New Song “The Runaround” Aporia Due Out March 27 via Asthmatic Kitty





Sufjan Stevens has teamed up with his stepfather Lowell Brams for the new collaborative instrumental album Aporia, which is due out March 27 via Asthmatic Kitty. Now they have shared another song from the album, "The Runaround," via a video for the track. ABUTTA492 shot and edited the video, which features Bike Life bikers on the streets of Harlem, New York City, Atlanta, and Miami. Watch it below.

Stevens and Brams, who co-founded Asthmatic Kitty together in 1999, have been working on Aporia for several years, when Brams would visit Stevens at his New York home. The album was narrowed down from hours and hours of jam sessions.

"You know how it is with jamming: 90 percent of it is absolutely horrible, but if you're just lucky enough, ten percent is magic. I just kept pulling out these little magical moments," Stevens says in a press release.

Aporia also features Thomas Bartlett (Doveman), D.M. Stith, Nick Berry (Dots Will Echo), John Ringhofer (Half-handed Cloud), drummer James McAlister, keyboardist/trombonist Steve Moore (Sunn O)))), guitarist Yuuki Matthews (The Shins), and vocalist Cat Martino (Stranger Cat).

Previously Stevens and Brams shared Aporia's first single, "The Unlimited."

