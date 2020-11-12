News

Teenage Fanclub Announce New Album, Share New Song “Home” Endless Arcade Due Out March 5, 2021 via Merge

Photography by Donald Milne



Beloved Scottish veterans Teenage Fanclub have announced a new album, Endless Arcade, and shared its first single, “Home.” On the album “Home” stretches to seven minutes, but this is a four-minute single edit. Endless Arcade is due out March 5, 2021 via Merge. Check out “Home” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art. The album includes “Everything Is Falling Apart,” a new song the band shared in 2019 (also stream that below).

Endless Arcade is the follow-up to 2016’s Here. It is the band’s first album without founding member Gerald Love, who has since left the band. Love was tired of the touring lifestyle, whereas the rest of the band felt it helped fuel their creativity, hence his departure.

Founding members Norman Blake and Raymond McGinley remain in the band as the main songwriters, and are joined by Dave McGowan (who’s been with Teenage Fanclub since 2004) and Euros Childs (formerly of Gorky's Zygotic Mynci).

“I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever,” says McGinley in the album’s bio. “When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”

Says Blake: “We’re all getting older, and you can’t help but think about mortality, especially when you’re being creative and reflecting on your life.”

“I think emotional honesty is really the only lasting value you can offer,” McGinley adds. “Don’t create a pastiche of yourself. Don’t try to be cool or witty, or try too hard.”

Endless Arcade Tracklist:

01 Home

02 Endless Arcade

03 Warm Embrace

04 Everything Is Falling Apart

05 The Sun Won’t Shine on Me

06 Come With Me

07 In Our Dreams

08 I’m More Inclined

09 Back in the Day

10 The Future

11 Living With You

12 Silent Song

