News

All





The Killers Share New Song “Fire In Bone” and Postpone New Album The Second Single from Imploding the Mirage via Island

Photography by Olivia Bee



The Killers have shared a new song, “Fire In Bone.” It is the second single to be taken from their upcoming album, Imploding the Mirage, on Island. The album was due out May 29, but the band has opted to postpone the album, with a new release date to be announced soon. While most recent album release date delays have stemmed from COVID-19, a press release says in this case it’s “due to delays in finalizing the album.” Of course, finishing the album might be impacted by social distancing and quarantining because of COVID-19. Listen to “Fire In Bone” below.

Imploding the Mirage is the follow-up to 2017’s Wonderful Wonderful. The band produced it with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen, recording it in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Park City, Utah. The album features several notable special guests, including: Lindsey Buckingham, kd lang, Weyes Blood, The War on Drugs’ Adam Granduciel, Blake Mills, and Lucius. Previously The Killers shared the album’s first single, “Caution.”

The Killers have also postponed their UK and Ireland tour dates a year, to May and June 2021, this time because of COVID-19.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.