Tomberlin Shares Video for New Song "sunstruck" i don't know who needs to hear this… Due Out April 29 via Saddle Creek





Tomberlin (the project of Sarah Beth Tomberlin) is releasing a new album, i don’t know who needs to hear this…, on April 29 via Saddle Creek. Now she has shared the album’s fourth single, “sunstruck,” via video for it. Ryan Schnackenberg directed the video. Watch it below, followed by her upcoming tour dates.

Tomberlin had this to say about “sunstruck” in a press release: “This is an aerial view love song that is also not a love song. It is more a love song to forced distance, time alone with yourself, letting go, searching for yourself and the healing that takes place when you make those things an active focus in your life. These things are choices, they don’t just happen on their own. You can choose to practice them or you can choose stagnancy. This is a love song to the growth that often can take place if you choose to tend to your own life’s garden.”

Tomberlin previously shared the album track “idkwntht” in January. When i don’t know who needs to hear this… was announced in February she shared its second single, “happy accident,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. In March she shared the album’s third single, “tap,” also via a video. “Tap” was also one of our Songs of the Week.

Her most recent music project was the Alex G-produced Projections EP, which came out in 2020 via Saddle Creek.

Read our My Firsts interview with Tomberlin.

Tomberlin 2022 Tour Dates:

April 20, 2022 Paris, FR @ L’Archipel ^

April 21, 2022 Utrecht, NL @ Kromme Haring ^

April 22, 2022 Dortmund, DE @ Kino im U ^

April 25, 2022 Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk ^

April 26, 2022 Leipzig, DE @ Horns Erben ^

April 27, 2022 Brussels, BE @ Botanique ^

April 28, 2022 Margate, UK @ Caves ^

April 29, 2022 Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade ^

May 1, 2022 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

May 2, 2022 Manchester, UK @ Yes (Basement) ^

May 3, 2022 Edinburgh, UK @ Voodoo Rooms ^

May 4, 2022 Birmingham, UK @ Cuban Embassy ^

May 5, 2022 London, UK @ St Matthias Church ^

May 6, 2022 Cardiff, UK @ Clwb for Bach ^

May 7, 2022 Brighton, UK @ Kmedia Studio ^

May 8, 2022 Dublin, IE @ The Grand Social ^

May 13, 2022 Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

May 14, 2022 Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA *

May 16, 2022 Montréal, QC, Canada @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

May 17, 2022 Toronto, ON, Canada @ The Baby G *

May 18, 2022 Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom & Tavern *

May 20, 2022 Chicago, IL @ Sleeping Village *

May 21, 2022 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

May 22, 2022 Des Moines, IA @ xBk *

May 25, 2022 Boise, ID @ The Shredder *

May 26, 2022 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *

May 27, 2022 Vancouver, BC, Canada Wise Hall *

May 28, 2022 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Madame Lou’s *

Jun 01, 2022 Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

Jun 02, 2022 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar *

Jun 04, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

Jun 05, 2022 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *

Jun 07, 2022 Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar *

Jun 08, 2022 Columbus, OH @ Natalie’s Grandview *

Jun 09, 2022 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd Music House *

Jun 10, 2022 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg *



^ Solo shows

* Full band shows w/ Jana Horn

